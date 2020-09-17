Overview

Dr. Alberto Gonzalez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University Of Texas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at HCA Florida Ocala Vascular Surgery - The Villages in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration, Venous Insufficiency and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.