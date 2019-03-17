See All General Surgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Alberto Gallo, MD

General Surgery
Overview

Dr. Alberto Gallo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Gallo works at Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Appendicitis and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery
    4001 Kresge Way Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallstones
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Mar 17, 2019
Went into hospital with a major abdominal infection due to hernia mesh. Dr was going to drain infection and do surgery the following Monday. When he went to drain infection, it was so bad, he decided to go ahead and do the several hour surgery. I was leaving recovery room at 11:30 p. m. How many Dr's would give up their Friday nights instead of waiting until the next day. I am glad he was my Dr. I then developed a fitchula a month later. He was my Dr for that as well.
About Dr. Alberto Gallo, MD

  General Surgery
  English, Spanish
  1558534859
  UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
  General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alberto Gallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gallo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gallo works at Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Gallo’s profile.

Dr. Gallo has seen patients for Gallstones, Appendicitis and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

