Dr. Alberto Gallo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alberto Gallo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Baptist Health Medical Group General Surgery4001 Kresge Way Ste 200, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
- Baptist Health Louisville
Went into hospital with a major abdominal infection due to hernia mesh. Dr was going to drain infection and do surgery the following Monday. When he went to drain infection, it was so bad, he decided to go ahead and do the several hour surgery. I was leaving recovery room at 11:30 p. M. How many Dr's would give up their Friday nights instead of waiting until the next day. I am glad he was my Dr. I then developed a fitchula a month later. He was my Dr for that as well.
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
