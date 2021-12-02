Dr. Alberto Gallerani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallerani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Gallerani, MD
Overview
Dr. Alberto Gallerani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Locations
South Florida Oncology Hematology20950 NE 27th Ct Ste 203, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 933-6545
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gallerani is an outstanding surgeon with superior bedside manners. He is an expert in the field of silicone removal and all of his staff share his amazing and caring patient skills. Had both removal and cosmetic treatments with Dr G and would highly recommend him and his team! Worth traveling across the country for!! He’s the best!
About Dr. Alberto Gallerani, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1598831554
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallerani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallerani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallerani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gallerani speaks Italian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallerani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallerani.
