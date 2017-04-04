Dr. Fernandez-Bravo Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberto Fernandez-Bravo Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Alberto Fernandez-Bravo Sr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Fernandez-Bravo Sr works at
Locations
Fernandez & Associates PA201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 307, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 474-5666
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernandez-Bravo Sr?
Great doctor. Very attentive and thorough. Wait time was less than 15 mins. Staff was friendly and accommodating. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Alberto Fernandez-Bravo Sr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1437173952
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez-Bravo Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez-Bravo Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez-Bravo Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez-Bravo Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez-Bravo Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez-Bravo Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.