Dr. Alberto Felici, MD
Overview
Dr. Alberto Felici, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Felici works at
Locations
Felici Pediatric Clinic Pllc6900 N 10th St Ste 1, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 686-2229
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Felici was my daughter's pediatrician from the age of 2 months old thru 20 years old, he and his staff were always available to answer all my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Alberto Felici, MD
- Pediatrics
- 62 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285697904
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felici has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felici speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Felici. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felici, there are benefits to both methods.