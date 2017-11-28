Dr. Esquenazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberto Esquenazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Esquenazi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
1
Miami Kidney Group7900 SW 57th Ave Ste 21, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-3984
2
Homestead Office99 NE 8th St, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 662-3984
3
West Kendall Office16740 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 662-3984
4
Marlin's Ballpark Office1402 NW 7th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 662-3984
5
Bma of South Miami8770 SW 144th St, Palmetto Bay, FL 33176 Directions (305) 255-3100
6
Cutler Bay18942 S Dixie Hwy, Cutler Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 662-3984
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alberto has taken care of both my husband and myself for many years. We both find him to be warm, caring, and extremely respected in his field. I have also seen both his partner/brothers while in the hospital and you could say They we're all cut from the same cloth ! If 5 is the best, I rate the practice a 10.
About Dr. Alberto Esquenazi, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649239930
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Nephrology
