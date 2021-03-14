Dr. Alberto Espay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Espay, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alberto Espay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 3200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute3113 Bellevue Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Brilliant researcher and caring doctor. He has been my dr and head of research I am involved in for 8 years.
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Espay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espay has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Essential Tremor and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Espay speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Espay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.