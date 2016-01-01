See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Alberto Escallon, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Alberto Escallon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Escallon works at Family Health Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Health Associates / Carly Snyder, MD
    201 E 87th St Apt 16J, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 348-0175
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Adjustment Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Alberto Escallon, MD
About Dr. Alberto Escallon, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • English
  • 1184818452
Education & Certifications

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alberto Escallon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escallon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Escallon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Escallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Escallon works at Family Health Associates in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Escallon’s profile.

Dr. Escallon has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escallon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Escallon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escallon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escallon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escallon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

