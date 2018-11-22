Overview

Dr. Alberto Duran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Duran works at Dr. Alberto Duran, MD PA in Mission, TX with other offices in San Juan, TX and Pharr, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.