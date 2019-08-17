Dr. Alberto Duboy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duboy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Duboy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Duboy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center South.
Dr. Duboy works at
Locations
-
1
McIver Urological Clinic3627 University Blvd S Ste 605, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-3041Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Florida Physician Specialists LLC710 Lomax St Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 590-4381
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duboy?
I am 51 years old. I was already apprehensive about seeing a Urologist for Erectile Dysfunction (Impotence). Dr. Duboy was so chill making me feel at ease right away. He has an excellent bed side manner. He is easy to talk to and will take the time to discuss everything with you. My Primary Care Physician had already tried generic Viagra with me in 50 mg strength. My Primary Care Physician told me that if I wanted more medicine that I would have to go to a Urologist that treats it. Dr. Duboy examined my genitals and checked my prostate gland by feeling it to make sure it felt normal. I already had a PSA (tells the doctor about your prostate gland) test on file as I was going to come into the McIver Clinic to see another Urologist until I found out that Dr. Duboy is the doctor in the McIver Clinic that treats Erectile Dysfunction. I did find it hard to get an appointment with him because he was so booked up. I had to drive to Mandarin office rather than Riverside office which is closer.
About Dr. Alberto Duboy, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1003115684
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duboy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duboy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duboy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duboy works at
Dr. Duboy has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duboy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Duboy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duboy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.