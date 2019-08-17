Overview

Dr. Alberto Duboy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center South.



Dr. Duboy works at McIver Urological Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.