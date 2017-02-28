Dr. Dominguez-Ventura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alberto Dominguez-Ventura, MD
Overview
Dr. Alberto Dominguez-Ventura, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Dominguez-Ventura works at
Locations
St Joseph Square715 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE Ste 301, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 727-7090
Lovelace Medical Center601 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 727-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon, Dr is confident, energized, compassionate, and sincerely kind. I was very happy that Dr Dominguez listened, heard and answered my questions and concerns. He is very empathetic and somewhat personable. I felt very fortunate that he was the surgeon that I was being helped by. I had ultimate faith and trust. He even stepped aside for a minute and allowed me to make some decisions. Thank You so much Dr. Dominguez. I didn't know there were doctors like you still out there.
About Dr. Alberto Dominguez-Ventura, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275519332
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Dr. Dominguez-Ventura accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dominguez-Ventura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dominguez-Ventura works at
Dr. Dominguez-Ventura has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dominguez-Ventura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dominguez-Ventura speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dominguez-Ventura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dominguez-Ventura.
