Overview

Dr. Alberto Dominguez-Ventura, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Dominguez-Ventura works at DaVita Medical Group - New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.