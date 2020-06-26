Dr. Alberto De Hoyos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Hoyos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto De Hoyos, MD
Dr. Alberto De Hoyos, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Locations
Karen J Maroda Ph D ABPP2350 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 882-5772
Children's Health Endocrinology1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-2333Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3966
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Greatest Surgeon University professor in the world, knows precisely what he is doing. 38 yrs + experience! Tell you like it is... risks and chances, all. 4 yrs ago he pulled my left lung out lower lobe & 2 ribs a reconstructed whatever was left over of my cancerous lung!
About Dr. Alberto De Hoyos, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851355333
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Univ Autonoma de Nuevo Leon
- Escuela De Medicina
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
