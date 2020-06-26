See All Oncologists in Milwaukee, WI
Dr. Alberto De Hoyos, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Alberto De Hoyos, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. De Hoyos works at Karen J. Maroda, Ph.D., ABPP in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Dallas, TX and New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Karen J Maroda Ph D ABPP
    2350 N Lake Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 882-5772
  2. 2
    Children's Health Endocrinology
    1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 456-2333
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-3966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Lung Cancer
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Catamenial Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
Chest Mass Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Tumor Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Malignant Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mesothelioma, Adult Malignant, Pleural Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paralyzed Diaphragm Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Spontaneous Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
Stenting Procedures of the Airway (Trachea) and Esophagus Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 26, 2020
    Greatest Surgeon University professor in the world, knows precisely what he is doing. 38 yrs + experience! Tell you like it is... risks and chances, all. 4 yrs ago he pulled my left lung out lower lobe & 2 ribs a reconstructed whatever was left over of my cancerous lung!
    Eduardo Espinosa — Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. Alberto De Hoyos, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851355333
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Autonoma de Nuevo Leon
    Undergraduate School
    • Escuela De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
