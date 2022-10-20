Dr. Alberto Corica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Corica, MD
Overview
Dr. Alberto Corica, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their residency with University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Corica works at
Locations
Urosouth Tucson Urology6369 E Tanque Verde Rd Ste 160, Tucson, AZ 85715 Directions (520) 333-4468
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- New Mexico Health Connections
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corica?
My prostate operation turned out to be a great success.
About Dr. Alberto Corica, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1194927376
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corica has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Corica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Corica speaks Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Corica. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.