Dr. Alberto Cadena, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alberto Cadena, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jensen Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Cadena works at Water's Edge Dermatology in Jensen Beach, FL with other offices in Port Saint Lucie, FL, Mount Juliet, TN and Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health Specialists
    3498 NW Federal Hwy, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 219-1080
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Coastal Obgyn Specialists
    501 NW Lake Whitney Pl Ste 106, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 219-1080
  3. 3
    5002 Crossings Cir Ste 310, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 866-3781
  4. 4
    Tennessee Womens Healthcare PC
    404 N Castle Heights Ave Ste E, Lebanon, TN 37087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 547-1160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Puberty Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Puberty
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 13, 2021
    Dr Cadena went out of his way to make make me comfortable and listen to my concerns. He spent a good amount of time with me explaining what my next step would be. He had a good personality… nice guy
    Nikki — Aug 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alberto Cadena, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1710074182
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • So Il University School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alberto Cadena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cadena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cadena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cadena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cadena has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cadena on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cadena. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cadena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cadena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cadena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

