Dr. Alberto Bessudo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bessudo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Bessudo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alberto Bessudo, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Bessudo works at
Locations
-
1
cCARE Murrieta Cancer Center Location25405 Hancock Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (760) 733-9191
-
2
4S Ranch16918 Dove Canyon Rd, San Diego, CA 92127 Directions (800) 456-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- Medicaid
- Sharp Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bessudo?
Dr. Bessudo was my second oncologist after I had already started chemo under a different Dr. and was not monitored closely and became neutropenic. I met Bessudo in the hospital. His thorough questions/icase history and compassionate bedside manner drew me to the easy conclusion that I needed to switch my care to him. I finished my remaining chemo protocol with his practice and have been seeing him for many years now for my annual follow ups. He’s easy to talk to you, treats you and your concerns with respect, and gives you all the time you need to be comfortable. I do not hesitate recommending him.
About Dr. Alberto Bessudo, MD
- Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1003888074
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego
- Barnes Hospital University Wash
- U Wisc Med Sch
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico, Iztacala, Escuela Nacional De Estudios Prfesionales Iztacala
- Colegio Hebreo Tarbut, Mexico City
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bessudo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bessudo accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bessudo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bessudo works at
Dr. Bessudo has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bessudo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bessudo speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bessudo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bessudo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bessudo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bessudo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.