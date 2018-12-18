Dr. Alberto Aran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alberto Aran, MD
Overview
Dr. Alberto Aran, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Locations
Aran Eye Associates1097 S Le Jeune Rd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kendall Office8000 SW 117th Ave Ste 203, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 274-2022Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Aran Eye Associates2540 Ne 9th St, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 561-3533
Tlc Of Coral Gables1099 S Le Jeune Rd, Miami, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Aran was excellent. He is assertive and very knowledgeable in his occupation. The staff treated me kindly and answer all my questions. I had a very difficult cataract. Eye Broward Inst. and Bascom Palmer (Ellen Koo, Luis Vazquez, and two other cataract specialist)refused to take my case. Dr. Aran, on the other hand, welcomed the challenge and made me feel secure. "Shame to does who take advantage of the ill and are corrupt in their trade". Thank you for restoring my vision
About Dr. Alberto Aran, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225039936
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Tulane University
- Charity Hospital
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Spring Hill College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Aran speaks Spanish.
