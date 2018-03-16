Overview

Dr. Alberto Abrebaya, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Abrebaya works at Podiatry Surgical Associates Inc in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.