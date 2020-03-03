See All General Dentists in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD

Dentistry
5 (311)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University - D.D.S..

Dr. Zargarian works at Smile Dental Group in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Smile Dental Group
    1020 E Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93535 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 457-9564
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure
Dental Implant
Dental Inlays
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure
Dental Implant
Dental Inlays

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sedation
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Dental Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Liberty Dental
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 311 ratings
    Patient Ratings (311)
    5 Star
    (272)
    4 Star
    (31)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zargarian?

    Mar 03, 2020
    Today's visit was great, the staff was very helpful and went above and beyond to answer all of my questions.
    N. B. — Mar 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zargarian to family and friends

    Dr. Zargarian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zargarian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD.

    About Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255460168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Boston University - D.D.S.
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zargarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zargarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zargarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zargarian works at Smile Dental Group in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zargarian’s profile.

    311 patients have reviewed Dr. Zargarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zargarian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zargarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zargarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.