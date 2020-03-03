Overview

Dr. Albert Zargarian, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University - D.D.S..



Dr. Zargarian works at Smile Dental Group in Lancaster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.