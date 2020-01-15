Dr. Albert Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Yoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Yoo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Dr. Yoo works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Stroke Institute Plano1600 Coit Rd Ste 104, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 885-5057Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Yoo for a third opinion regarding some surgery I am facing. Dr. Yoo had been recommended to me by some very knowledgeable people. Some other family members went with me. We were very impressed by Dr. Yoo's demeanor, the way he explained things, the options he discussed and his experience. I have selected him to do the surgery.
About Dr. Albert Yoo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1205861598
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoo works at
Dr. Yoo has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
