Overview

Dr. Albert Yoo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Yoo works at Southwest Scoliosis and Spine Institute - Plano in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.