Dr. Albert Weeks, MD
Dr. Albert Weeks, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Collierville
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital For Women
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Weeks for over 25 years. He ix extra friendly, takes plenty of times with me. Other family members have also gone to him and been pleased. #1 with my family
About Dr. Albert Weeks, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336147263
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Sch
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Texas A&M U
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Weeks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weeks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weeks works at
Dr. Weeks has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weeks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weeks speaks Arabic.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Weeks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.
