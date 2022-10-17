Dr. Albert Wacha, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wacha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Wacha, DPM
Overview
Dr. Albert Wacha, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Caldwell, NJ.
Dr. Wacha works at
Locations
-
1
Albert Wacha Dpm31 Smull Ave, Caldwell, NJ 07006 Directions (973) 226-4848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wacha?
Went to Dr. Wacha and was impressed with how easy going he was. He was patient and courteous. He addressed all my concerns and answered my questions. A thoroughly decent physician.
About Dr. Albert Wacha, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1407954324
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wacha has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wacha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wacha works at
Dr. Wacha has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wacha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wacha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wacha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wacha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wacha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.