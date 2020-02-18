Dr. Albert Vu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Vu, DO
Dr. Albert Vu, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.
Cedar Hill Pain & Rehab. PA716 N Highway 67 Ste 2, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 291-9165
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been to different pain doctors in Dallas, and Dr. Vu is by far the best. He takes the time to listen to me and he will actually examine you. I have seen so many doctors who never laid a hand on me. He is always on schedule and I am usually seen right at my scheduled appointment time. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Albert Vu, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1962796375
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.