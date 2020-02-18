Overview

Dr. Albert Vu, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Vu works at Cedar Hill Pain & Rehab in Cedar Hill, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.