Overview

Dr. Albert Tully, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Tully works at Urology Centers of Alabama PC in Homewood, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.