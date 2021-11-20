See All General Surgeons in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Albert Tsang, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Albert Tsang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Tsang works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ileus and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians General Surgery
    5700 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 885-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Gastric Ulcer
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Pleural Effusion
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Acute Bowel Infarction
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Boerhaave's Syndrome
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Carcinoma in Situ
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Liver Cancer
Lung Abscess
Lymphangioma
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Megacolon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Peptic Ulcer
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Varicose Veins
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Paramount
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 20, 2021
    Dr. Tsang was a splendid doctor. I would confidently recommend him to my friends and family if the need arises. He seems to genuinely care about his patients.
    About Dr. Albert Tsang, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851557052
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Minimally Invasive/Laparoscopic Surgery Fellow
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Tsang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsang works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. Tsang’s profile.

    Dr. Tsang has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ileus and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

