Dr. Albert Tsang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Tsang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Tsang works at
Locations
-
1
ProMedica Physicians General Surgery5700 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 885-2525
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tsang was a splendid doctor. I would confidently recommend him to my friends and family if the need arises. He seems to genuinely care about his patients.
About Dr. Albert Tsang, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1851557052
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska Medical Center-Minimally Invasive/Laparoscopic Surgery Fellow
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tsang works at
Dr. Tsang has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ileus and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsang.
