Overview

Dr. Albert Tsang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Tsang works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Ileus and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.