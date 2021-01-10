Dr. Albert Tarasuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarasuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Tarasuk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Tarasuk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Tarasuk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Urology5842 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tarasuk?
Dr tarasuk is a highly qualified dr to me . Before him last 2 year I meet 4 doctors they can’t diagnose my problem. But in his 2nd visit he find out my problem. May GOD bless him .
About Dr. Albert Tarasuk, MD
- Urology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1942208830
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center|Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarasuk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarasuk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarasuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarasuk works at
Dr. Tarasuk has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarasuk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarasuk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarasuk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarasuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarasuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.