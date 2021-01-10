Overview

Dr. Albert Tarasuk, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Tarasuk works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Urology in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.