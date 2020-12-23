Overview

Dr. Albert Sun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Sun works at Manalapan Medical in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Englishtown, NJ and Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.