Dr. Albert Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Sun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Sun works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Associates of NJ9 Auer Ct, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 390-6666
-
2
Manalapan Medical345 US Highway 9 Ste 8, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 845-2200
-
3
Endocrinology Associates of NJ3 Hospital Plz Ste 307, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-1122
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
Dr. Sun answered all my questions. I'm thrilled to be in the care of this kind and knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Albert Sun, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1336192913
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.