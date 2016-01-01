Overview

Dr. Albert Strojan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.



Dr. Strojan works at St. John's Medical Group in Far Rockaway, NY with other offices in Lawrence, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.