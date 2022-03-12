See All Oncologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Albert Steren, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Albert Steren, MD

Oncology
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Albert Steren, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Steren works at Womens Health Specialists in Rockville, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Open and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Oncology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joel Saltzman, MD
Dr. Joel Saltzman, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD
Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD
8 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Debernardo, MD
Dr. Robert Debernardo, MD
8 (31)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Health Specialists
    6301 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 770-4967
  2. 2
    Germantown
    12800 Middlebrook Rd Ste 480, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 770-4967

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Open
Colposcopy
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Open
Colposcopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Steren?

    Mar 12, 2022
    Dr. Steren is one of the best docs I've ever had, and I've seen LOTS of doctors. His bedside manner is fantastic, which is so important since if you're seeing him you most likely either have cancer or a really serious gyn issue that can only be resolved through surgery and you are anxious. My surgery was extremely complex but I had no complications. He even called me on a weekend to follow up prior to surgery since there were lots of moving parts where he had to coordinate with other specialties. I was so anxious prior to my surgery and was so pleasantly surprised when he called me to tell me what was going on w/the coordination and when they would be able to get me in. The practice got me in very quickly-other places I was looking at prior to seeing him had 3 month + wait times-and they got me in for surgery in a month. Can't recommend him enough
    — Mar 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Albert Steren, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Albert Steren, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Steren to family and friends

    Dr. Steren's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Steren

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Albert Steren, MD.

    About Dr. Albert Steren, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982753174
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Miami
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Steren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steren has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Open and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Steren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Albert Steren, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.