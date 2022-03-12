Dr. Albert Steren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Steren, MD
Dr. Albert Steren, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Womens Health Specialists6301 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 770-4967
Germantown12800 Middlebrook Rd Ste 480, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 770-4967
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Steren is one of the best docs I've ever had, and I've seen LOTS of doctors. His bedside manner is fantastic, which is so important since if you're seeing him you most likely either have cancer or a really serious gyn issue that can only be resolved through surgery and you are anxious. My surgery was extremely complex but I had no complications. He even called me on a weekend to follow up prior to surgery since there were lots of moving parts where he had to coordinate with other specialties. I was so anxious prior to my surgery and was so pleasantly surprised when he called me to tell me what was going on w/the coordination and when they would be able to get me in. The practice got me in very quickly-other places I was looking at prior to seeing him had 3 month + wait times-and they got me in for surgery in a month. Can't recommend him enough
About Dr. Albert Steren, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982753174
Education & Certifications
- U Miami
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
Dr. Steren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steren has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Open and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Steren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.