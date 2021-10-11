Dr. Albert Sprinkle III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprinkle III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Sprinkle III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Albert Sprinkle III, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Mental Health Center of North Central1315 13th Ave Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 260-7306
Valley Psychiatric Associates PC190 Lime Quarry Rd Ste 115, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 270-9483Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Prescribed me medicine as a child that did wonders for my mental health.
About Dr. Albert Sprinkle III, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1841337664
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Sprinkle III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprinkle III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
