Dr. Albert Speach Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (18)
Dr. Albert Speach Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paducah, KY. 

Dr. Speach Jr works at MERCY ENT in Paducah, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tonsillitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mercy Health - Paducah Ear Nose and Throat
    225 Medical Center Dr Ste 303, Paducah, KY 42003
    Albert Speach M.d.
    3080 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40503
    Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit
    1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003

  Lourdes Hospital

Otitis Media
Tonsillitis
Earwax Buildup
Acute Tonsillitis
Dizziness
Ear Tube Placement
Sleep Apnea
Vertigo
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Tinnitus
Acute Sinusitis
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Broken Nose
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer Screening
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Study
Throat Pain
Thyroid Scan
TMJ
Tonsillectomy
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Big Ears
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Laryngitis
Common Cold
Cough
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Frenectomy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geographic Tongue
Head and Neck Cancer
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hyperacusis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Meniere's Disease
Motion Sickness
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Puncture Aspiration
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cyst
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 13, 2022
    I have a very good experience with Dr. Albert Speech in 2014.
    Feb 13, 2022
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1891797940
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Speach Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Speach Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Speach Jr has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tonsillitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Speach Jr on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Speach Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speach Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speach Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speach Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

