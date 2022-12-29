Overview

Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Smolyar works at SOUTHWEST FLORIDA EYE CARE in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.