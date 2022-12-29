Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smolyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Kursk State Medical University and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Southwest Florida Eye Care - Fort Myers6850 INTERNATIONAL CENTER BLVD, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 768-0006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Florida Eye Care - Naples11176 Tamiami Trl N, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 594-0124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southwest Florida Eye Care - Cape Coral2221 Santa Barbara Blvd Ste 107, Cape Coral, FL 33991 Directions (239) 574-5406Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Of all of the eye care specialists by whom I've been treated in my lifetime, none can compare with Dr. Smolyar. His attention to detail and the rationale he provides for each step in the treatments he provides have always assured me that I am being cared for by someone who genuinely cares about my sight and wants to be certain he has left no stone unturned. I have always left feeling completely confident that my visit was a well placed investment in maintaining the quality of my vision for the long term.
About Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Russian
- 1194777185
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Kursk State Medical University
- Ophthalmology
