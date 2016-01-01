Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Smith, DO
Overview
Dr. Albert Smith, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lapeer, MI. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lapeer Medical Associates944 Baldwin Rd Ste A, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 245-5562
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
About Dr. Albert Smith, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1366544280
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.