Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Slezinger works at
Locations
North Point Medical Associates1301 Southern Blvd Fl 2, Bronx, NY 10459 Directions (718) 509-6831
Bronx Lebanon Hospital1650 Grand Concourse Fl 2, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 475-6506
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great Doctor!
About Dr. Albert Slezinger, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1548426620
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slezinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slezinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slezinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slezinger works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Slezinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slezinger.
