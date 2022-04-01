Overview

Dr. Albert Shalomov, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University/ school of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Shalomov works at Gastroenterology & Liver disease P.C. in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.