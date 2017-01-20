Dr. Albert Schlisserman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlisserman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Schlisserman, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Schlisserman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Lakeshore Health Care Center.
Locations
Southtowns Eye Center3151 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 674-6030
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeshore Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schlisserman and the entire staff at the Southtown's Eye Center are top notch. My appointment with the doctor and four other staff members was the most pleasant appointment I've ever had at a doctors office. The doctor spend 45-minutes with me and answered every question my wife and I asked. One of my sons also saw him and was also very satisfied with the doctor and the staff.
About Dr. Albert Schlisserman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1932111762
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
Southtowns Eye Center
