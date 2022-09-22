Dr. Sayed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Sayed, MD
Dr. Albert Sayed, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
David Beltzman MD Inc.2020 Hogback Rd Ste 14, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (734) 677-4770
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
This Dr is effective, professional and patient. I owe him my life
About Dr. Albert Sayed, MD
- 49 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Sayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayed has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.