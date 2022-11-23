Overview

Dr. Albert Savage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Savage works at Bayside Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.