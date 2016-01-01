Overview

Dr. Albert Sam, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Medical School



Dr. Sam works at Inova Vascular in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA, Fairfax, VA and Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.