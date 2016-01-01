Dr. Albert Sam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Sam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Sam, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Medical School
Dr. Sam works at
Locations
1
Inova Health Care Services1600 N Beauregard St Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 280-5858
2
Inova Medical Group-Vascular8140 Ashton Ave Ste 125, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (703) 280-5858
3
Inova Vip360 - Fair Oaks3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 401, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 280-5858Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
4
Inova Vascular-Woodbridge14605 Potomac Branch Dr Ste 210, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 280-5858
5
Inova Health Care Services8101 Hinson Farm Rd, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 280-5858
6
Inova Vascular and Vein Center1800 N Beauregard St Ste 50, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions
7
Inova Vascular and Vein Center3850 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 401, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 280-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Albert Sam, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1396736971
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Medical School
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University of Illinois at Chicago
