Overview

Dr. Albert Ruttinger, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Ruttinger works at A. CLARK RUTTINGER DO PROFESSIONAL LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY in Surprise, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.