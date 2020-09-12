Dr. Albert Rizzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Rizzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Rizzo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rizzo works at
Locations
1
Phillip A St Raymond MD Pllc1972 Mesquite Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403 Directions (928) 855-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Havasu Regional Medical Center
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rizzo is one of the nicest, and also one of the best surgeons I’ve ever been a patient of (sadly, as a breast cancer patient, I’ve had several). I believe his knowledge, clear explanations, and forthright honesty may have saved my life. I have happily recommended him to friends and family. He is caring and compassionate as well as thorough and honest. He is also well respected by quite a few specialists I’ve met all over AZ.
About Dr. Albert Rizzo, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1174521819
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
