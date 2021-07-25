Dr. Albert Pisani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pisani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Pisani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Pisani, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Pisani works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation- Gynecologic Oncology2490 Hospital Dr Ste 111, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 540-2785
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pisani performed a hysterectomy to remove a 3 inch fallopian tube cancerous cyst. He used the da Vinci Robot to assist him. It turned out to be minimally invasive and laproscopic. My recovery was quicker than expected. I was walking up and down the foothills a week after the procedure, and with Dr. Pisani's consent flew across the country 15 days after the procedure. His confidence and competence were evident from our first meeting. He explained the proposed surgery clearly and knowledgeably. I unconditionally recommend him.
About Dr. Albert Pisani, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1295894673
Education & Certifications
- University of California Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Northwestern University Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pisani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pisani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pisani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pisani has seen patients for Endometriosis, Oophorectomy and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pisani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pisani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pisani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pisani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pisani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.