Dr. Albert Peng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Peng, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Peng works at
Locations
-
1
Redwood Family Dermatology2725 MENDOCINO AVE, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 545-4537
-
2
Ukiah - RFD555 S Dora St, Ukiah, CA 95482 Directions (707) 462-3996
Hospital Affiliations
- MarinHealth Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and good follow up. Concerned and listens.
About Dr. Albert Peng, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Peng has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Impetigo and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Peng speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Peng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peng.
