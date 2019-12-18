See All Hand Surgeons in Bronx, NY
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
Overview

Dr. Albert Panozzo, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They graduated from University of New South Wales, Faculty of Medicine,Kensington, Australia and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Panozzo works at Montefiore Medical Group-Greene Medical Arts Pavilion (MAP) in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wrist Fracture, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion
    3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-4646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Fracture
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Wrist Fracture
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 18, 2019
    In my 60s, I was listening to music and tripped on a lumpy sidewalk and broke a small finger. By the time I saw Dr. Panozzo a couple of weeks, after diagnostics, it was healing but still very swollen and unable to make a fist. I was very anxious that because I didn't go to an emergency room when I fell, not believing at the time that I'd broken anything, that it wouldn't heal correctly. He assured me after checking diagnostics that I would be able to make a fist, and he was correct! Two years later, no pain or arthritis. Excellent doctor in my view.
    BronxPatient — Dec 18, 2019
    About Dr. Albert Panozzo, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Italian
    • 1841375235
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University New York, Ny
    • Royal North Shore Hospital
    • University of New South Wales, Faculty of Medicine,Kensington, Australia
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Albert Panozzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panozzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Panozzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Panozzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Panozzo works at Montefiore Medical Group-Greene Medical Arts Pavilion (MAP) in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Panozzo’s profile.

    Dr. Panozzo has seen patients for Wrist Fracture, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panozzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Panozzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panozzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panozzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panozzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

