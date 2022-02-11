See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Albert Pacifico, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Albert Pacifico, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from USA PAIN CARE COLLEGE.

Dr. Pacifico works at Capital Women's Care in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Alabama Hospital
    619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-6600
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Albert Pacifico, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790716231
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • USA PAIN CARE COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
