Dr. Albert Pacifico, MD
Dr. Albert Pacifico, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from USA PAIN CARE COLLEGE.
University of Alabama Hospital619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-6600
in 1983 or 1984 I went from Tx to Al to have one valve replaced then when we got there Dr. Pacifico ended up doing both . I am now 57 years old he gave me a longer life but now I am looking at getting a new heart so thanks for all you have done for me! who do I contact to get new ID cards for the two valves you implanted in my heart?
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- USA PAIN CARE COLLEGE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacifico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacifico.
