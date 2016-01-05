Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- CA
- Sacramento
- Dr. Albert Owens, MD
Dr. Albert Owens, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Owens, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Owens works at
Locations
-
1
Wellspace Health Arden-arcade Community Health Center2433 MARCONI AVE, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 737-5555
- 2 3800 J St Ste 220, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 451-2400
-
3
Mercy Phy Therapy & Sport Med Ctr3855 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 451-2400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Allergies
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Blood Culture for Bacteria
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Breast Exam
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Casting
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Ear Infection
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Edema
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Estrogen Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Feces Culture, Bacteria
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Flu Shot
- View other providers who treat Fracture Care
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Injuries
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Joint Injection
- View other providers who treat Lab Service
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Newborn and Well-Child Care
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Preventive Care
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Skin Lesion Removal
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat Spirometry
- View other providers who treat Splinting
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Toenail Removal
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Viral Culture
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- BPS Healthcare
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Pacific Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Owens?
Dr. Owens is the first doctor I have ever felt totally comfortable and confident with. He doesn't have a stop watch telling him your time is up; he takes the time to listen to what you have to say. I have recently transferred my 93 year old mother's healthcare to him after being in the Sutter System for many years.
About Dr. Albert Owens, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1053382390
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.