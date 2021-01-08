Dr. Olszewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Olszewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Olszewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Dr. Olszewski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Outpatient Surgery Center111 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olszewski?
I had a partial knee replacement in 2005 and a full knee replacement on the other knee in 2009 by Dr. Olszewski. I have nothing but praise for him His capabilities are outstanding and he explained everything in detail. He was very friendly and took his time answering any questions I had. I would highly recommend him for knee replacements.
About Dr. Albert Olszewski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1295846186
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olszewski accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olszewski works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Olszewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olszewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.