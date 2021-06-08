Dr. Albert Nosrati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nosrati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Nosrati, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Nosrati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Medman Primary Care Medicine PC2035 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 328-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nosrati?
He is a very compassionate doctor. My dad has been his patient since 2007.
About Dr. Albert Nosrati, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1992866446
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nosrati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nosrati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nosrati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nosrati speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosrati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosrati.
