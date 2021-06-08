Overview

Dr. Albert Nosrati, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Nosrati works at Medman Primary Care Medicine PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.