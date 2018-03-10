Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Nguyen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Nguyen, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Chrysalis Counseling Coaching and Consulting LLC331 W Surf St Ste 907, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (872) 243-2845Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Health Services Agency-mental Health Division1400 Emeline Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 454-4170
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I previously wrote a review of Dr Nguyen after leaving in a mentally unwell state, taking my frustration out on a DO who did nothing wrong. Despite my horrible comments, Dr Nguyen agreed to start seeing me again, and I really look forward to him being on my team again. I suffer from bipolar disorder, GAD, Major Depressive Disorder, & OCD, and am so grateful for this man. After leaving a message this morning, crying, he called to make an appt with me for next week! So soon! He *genuinely* cares!
About Dr. Albert Nguyen, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1740503788
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
