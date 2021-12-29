Dr. Naveed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert Naveed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Albert Naveed, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Michigan City and Northwest Health-la Porte.
Dr. Naveed works at
Locations
Health Park Medical Suites, St. Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 280, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 408-4259Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Northwest Health-la Porte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very concerned and caring Doctor. Listens and is respectful of any question presented to him. Trust his knowledge.
About Dr. Albert Naveed, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1578710232
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners
- Rawalpindi Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naveed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naveed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naveed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Naveed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naveed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naveed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naveed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.