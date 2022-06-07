Dr. Albert Morrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Albert Morrison, MD
Overview
Dr. Albert Morrison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
-
2
Ppg - Plastic Surgery11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 300, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 490-7111
-
3
Summit Plastic Surgery7920 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 200, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 490-7111
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Downtown Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morrison is a kind and understanding person who made me feel cared for during my breast cancer diagnosis and double mastectomy. He takes his time to answer any questions and explains things well. And the final outcome was very good too!
About Dr. Albert Morrison, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326049479
Education & Certifications
- Nashville Plastic Surgery
- Michigan State University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morrison.
